How to watch Wolves vs Chelsea: Live streams, TV channels as Liam Rosenior's side continue their chase for Europe
Rob Edwards and his side are still trapped at the bottom of the table, with Chelsea up next at Molineux
Watch Wolves vs Chelsea today as Wanderers host Liam Rosenior's side, with FourFourTwo laying on all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.
• Date: Saturday 07 February 2026
• Kick-off time: 3:00pm GMT / 10:00am ET
• Venue: Molineux, Wolverhampton
• TV & Streaming: Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia)
• Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN
Wolves are now 18 points from safety, and relegation to the Championship looks a certainty this season.
Rob Edwards has seen a tiny revival of late, but it's going have to be near-on perfect between now and the end of the season if the Old Gold are to have a hope.
Chelsea missed out on a date with Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final after Kai Havertz's strike in added time ensured it was the Gunners who will play in next month's stand-off at Wembley.
The Blues will be looking for a response as they continue their quest for a top-four finish.
Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Wolves vs Chelsea online, on TV, and from anywhere.
Is Wolves vs Chelsea on TV in the UK?
Wolves vs Chelsea is not being televised in the UK on Saturday.
That's because of the so-called 3pm 'blackout', with games at this time not allowed to be shown live in the UK.
The game is, however, available to watch in pretty much every other country in the world, just not the one in which it's taking place.
If you're visiting the UK this weekend, you can use a VPN to get your usual coverage while abroad.
Watch Wolves vs Chelsea in the US
Wolves vs Chelsea is one of this weekend's Premier League games available to stream live in the United States on Peacock.
Watch the Premier League on Peacock
Peacock plans start from $10.99 a month, which nets you roughly half of all Premier League games each week. There are savings for annual plans, which start from $109.99 a year.
How to watch Wolves vs Chelsea in Australia
Premier League fans in Australia can watch Wolves vs Chelsea through Stan Sport.
Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport
Stan Sport is the new Optus Sport – home to every single Premier League and Champions League live stream. Sign up, add the Stan Sport package (AU$20 a month) to the base Stan plan ($12 a month), and watch away.
Watch Wolves vs Chelsea from anywhere
What if you're away from home for the game and your streaming access is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.
You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streams from anywhere, and it's also great for your internet security, so it's a win-win.
Our expert office-mates over at Tom's Guide test hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.
🥇 World's best VPN service
🙌 Fast, secure, easy to use
✅ Unblocks Peacock, Stan Sport
Can I still get tickets to Wolves vs Chelsea?
Wolves vs Chelsea: Premier League preview
Wolves are left needing a miracle and were dealt another slap of reality at home last weekend
Edwards's side were beaten 2-0 by Bournemouth and that now means it's three games without a goal.
Chelsea arriving in the Midlands isn't exactly ideal, especially given their recent record against the Blues.
It's four consecutive losses against Saturday's opponents, with their last win coming back in February 2024, a 4-2 win at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea were well in with a chance of taking Arsenal to extra-time in midweek, trailing by just a goal in their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg.
That was until Havertz scored against his old side to ensure progress for the Gunners and dump Rosenior's men out.
Attention now quickly turns back to the Premier League, with Chelsea trailing Manchester United by a point in the race for a top-four spot.
Cole Palmer will have to be much better, netting only once in his last five games in all competitions.
FourFourTwo's prediction
Wolves 0-3 Chelsea
Wolves are sliding towards the Championship and we expect the Blues to win with ease on Saturday.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
