Benteke and Tomkins in Palace contract talks

Roy Hodgson has confirmed Crystal Palace are in contract negotiations with Christian Benteke and James Tomkins.

Benteke is in the final year of his current deal, while Tomkins is committed until in 2021, and Palace are trying to get the pair tied down.

“I believe negotiations are taking place,” Hodgson said. “But I can’t tell you how far advanced those negotiations are because they are being held by our chairman and our sporting director Doug Freedman.

“It is up to the club, these are matters for the club. But of course, if players are in the last year of their contracts it can be more difficult.

“If Christian signs a new contract I will be happy for him and I shall be happy to continue working with him.”

Tomkins is currently injured and will miss the weekend trip to Manchester United, where Palace will come up against a familiar face.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka will line up for United having completed a big-money switch from the Eagles this summer and Hodgson has been impressed with his start to life at Old Trafford.

“He has fitted in very well and he was outstanding against Wolves,” Hodgson said. “We don’t need reminding of how good he is, we know how good he is from his time here before he left us.”

Palace did not score a goal in either of their opening two Premier League games of the season – a 0-0 draw with Everton and a 1-0 loss at Sheffield United.

“It is obviously a problem, or certainly a situation that we are always conscious of,” Hodgson added.

“Until we score goals, we won’t win matches. That is an obvious statement of fact.

“We need to get better at scoring goals and we need our players in the front positions to score goals for us, but the fact is they are conscious of it.

“I can’t ask more from them in training, or their attitude or desire to do so. We just have to find a way of scoring goals against these top-class opponents.”