Benteke fit to face Chelsea

Liverpool striker Christian Benteke has declared himself fit to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The 24-year-old picked up a minor knee problem in last week's 1-1 Premier League draw with Southampton, in which he scored his side's only goal, and missed the League Cup win over AFC Bournemouth on Wednesday.

However, the Belgian is raring to go for Liverpool's trip to face the beleaguered Premier League champions.

"I'm good. I just felt something during the game against Southampton last week. Now it's behind me and I'm looking forward to the Chelsea game," Benteke told Liverpool's official website.

"It was a bit hard for me during the transfer window - I didn't really have a normal pre-season. Now I'm trying to get back to my old level.

"Injuries are part of football but I’m trying to do everything I can to be fit for the rest of the season and to play every game. I try to stay as long as possible [at Liverpool's training ground] to be really fully fit."

Benteke's absence on Wednesday gave Roberto Firmino and Divock Origi a chance to prove their worth and the former Aston Villa man has nothing but praise for his team-mates.

"Everybody knows how good Roberto is. He just needs time to get used to playing in English football. I'm really excited to play alongside him. The season is going to be so long, we have so many games, so we're going to play together," he added.

"Divock played in the French league last year and now it's something new.

"He has come to a bigger club in Liverpool so he just has to learn every day, like every player. I like Divock and I like this type of player. He has great quality, I think everyone knows it in the team and now he just has to show it on the pitch."