Benteke has no regrets over Liverpool switch

Christian Benteke may have struggled to make an impact at Liverpool but the Belgium international has no regrets about his Anfield switch.

The striker moved to Merseyside in July 2015 after 42 Premier League goals in three seasons for Aston Villa, then-Reds manager Brendan Rodgers parting with a reported transfer fee of £32.5million.

Benteke's time at the club did not go as planned, though, as he struggled to hold down a regular first-team berth, and the goals dried up.

In his 29 league appearances – 14 of which were starts – the 25-year-old only found the back of the net nine times, and he was duly sold to Crystal Palace by Rodgers' successor Jurgen Klopp in August.

Despite his indifferent spell with the Reds, Benteke does not look back with regret.

"It was an honour to play for Liverpool, such a big club with such a big history," Benteke told Sky Sports.

"I didn't play or perform as I wanted. It was my decision to go there and I don't regret anything.

"I didn't have the chances to perform. I learned that's football. That is why I have no anger against anyone there.

"[The] frustration is at myself that in the short time I had to play I didn't do it as I wanted. Brendan [Rodgers] did everything for me to come there, then I had my injury and I couldn't help. I wanted to do more."