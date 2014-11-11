Benteke set for Belgium start against Iceland

The Aston Villa striker made his return to action early in October following a long-term Achilles injury sustained in March.

And Benteke will play in Wednesday's friendly after Wilmots confirmed his starting XI on Tuesday.

Benteke will be supported going forward by Adnan Januzaj and Eden Hazard, while in defence, there is no place for injured captain Vincent Kompany.

The Manchester City skipper is suffering with a calf problem and does not feature in Wilmots' line-up, which he revealed via his official Twitter account.

Anthony Vanden Borre - recalled by Wilmots for Wednesday's friendly and Sunday's Euro 2016 qualifier against Wales - is set to fill in at right-back, with Toby Alderweireld moving into the centre of defence alongside Nicolas Lombaerts.

If uncapped Anderlecht prospect Dennis Praet is to debut against Iceland, he will need to do so from the bench, as Axel Witsel, Mousa Dembele and Marouane Fellaini all start in midfield.