Bento confident over Ronaldo's fitness

Ronaldo, 29, has battled muscle and thigh problems at Real Madrid this season, causing him to most recently miss Real's 2-0 loss to Celta Vigo that ruled the Spanish powerhouse out of La Liga title contention.

Bento said it was not panic stations for Portugal, as they looked to micro-manage their superstar.

"At the moment we just need to see how things go and see what state he'll arrive in. Then we'll do the best we can to manage his condition," he told DPA Agency.

Bento added he had no say in Real's decision to rest Ronaldo in their recent La Liga outing, although the club has its own agenda in keeping him fit - with the UEFA Champions League final on the horizon.

"A national coach doesn't meddle in club matters. I like players to play but then that depends if they are fit enough to do so," the national boss said.