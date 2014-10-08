Benzema aiming to reach Ronaldo's level

But the France international knows he has work to do if he is to be considered alongside two of the greatest players of the modern era.

Benzema was unwilling to be drawn into who is the better of the two, but said only more titles and individual awards could see him get closer to team-mate Ronaldo and Barcelona star Messi.

The 26-year-old has been the subject of criticism this season, but was recently described by Ronaldo as La Liga's best and one of the world's top strikers.

"I can't compare Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi," Benzema said.

"They don't have the same playing style. Both are great players. They are among the best players in the world.

"In my case, I have to keep working and improve my statistics and then win titles, quite simply; collective and individual awards."

Benzema is away on international duty with France, who face Portugal on Saturday and Armenia three days later in friendlies.