Benzema denies Arsenal discussions

Benzema has been surrounded by speculation this summer that a move to Emirates Stadium is on the cards, with the Frenchman struggling to establish himself in Jose Mourinho’s first-team plans.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has previously admitted his interest in the striker, stating: “Signing him does not seem impossible. He’s a player that I like.”

However, the 23-year-old striker is insistent that his future lies at the Santiago Bernabéu and reiterated that no talks have taken place between him and the Gunners.

‘My place is at this club," Benzema told L'Equipe.

‘I have never talked to My Wenger or anyone else.

‘I want to enjoy success here. I have found my self-belief. This season, I know we will win titles.’

Benzema secured a multi-million euro move from Lyon in the summer of 2009 and has since scored 23 goals for Real Madrid.

By Elliott Binks