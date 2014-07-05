Benzema eyes France success at Russia 2018

Germany eliminated France in the quarter-finals on Friday, with Mats Hummels' first-half header providing the only goal of the game at the Maracana.

The result ended a promising campaign for France, who bounced back from their terrible performance in South Africa four years ago to reach the last eight, scoring 10 goals and winning three games on the way.

Benzema will leave Brazil having managed three goals in his first World Cup and the 26-year-old is convinced he will still be involved when Russia 2018 rolls around.

"I'm happy we made it this far," Benzema said after France's loss in Rio de Janeiro.

"I'm young enough to play in another World Cup."

Benzema claimed the quarter-final with Germany was "very even", but questioned why the match had to be played at 13:00 local time (16:00 GMT).

With temperatures around 28 degrees at kick-off, the Real Madrid forward argued the heat "hindered" France.