Benzema hails Ancelotti changes

The Italian boss is overseeing his first pre-season campaign since succeeding Jose Mourinho in the Santiago Bernabeu hotseat, having departed from Paris Saint-Germain to take charge.

And Benzema, who featured in the 2-2 friendly draw with his former club Lyon on Wednesday, believes the 54-year-old is already having a positive influence on the Real squad.

He told beIN Sport: "Ancelotti changed the tactics and that is good for the team. We have a good manager, that is close to us.

"Little by little we are getting stronger, even though we are still in pre-season. Now we are in difficult stage because we are combining matches with loaded training sessions but gradually we are taking off."

Benzema made 19 starts in the Spanish top flight last term and scored 11 goals as Real finished second to champions Barcelona.

Real will hope to go one better in 2013-14 under Ancelotti, who has top-flight titles in England, Italy and France to his name as manager.