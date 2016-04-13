Benzema: Madrid for Champions League and La Liga double

Karim Benzema has set his sights on doing the double this season by winning the Champions League and La Liga after Real Madrid overcame Wolfsburg on Tuesday.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a stunning hat-trick as Madrid overturned a two-goal first-leg deficit with a 3-0 victory at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Trailing 2-0 prior to kick-off, Ronaldo scored twice in as many first-half minutes before completing the comeback and 3-2 aggregate triumph 13 minutes from time in the Spanish capital.

A sixth successive Champions League semi-final now beckons for Madrid, while Zinedine Zidane and Co. are just four points adrift of La Liga leaders Barcelona after 32 matches, and Benzema is dreaming big.

"I'm very happy to have made it into the semi-finals. It was a great night," said the France international.

"We feel good and the supporters helped us out a lot in this game. It's thanks to them that we came out on top.

"We're very happy after what was a tough game. We're a team with lots of good players and we're going to fight until the end.

"Let's go on and win the Champions League and La Liga."

Madrid - third in the standings - are away to Getafe in La Liga on Saturday.