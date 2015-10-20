Benzema out of Real Madrid squad to face PSG

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema will miss Wednesday's Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain after he was left out of the matchday squad.

The France striker picked up a hamstring problem while on international duty and missed the 3-0 Liga win over Levante at the weekend.

Benzema had been hopeful that he would be fit to face the French champions, while head coach Rafael Benitez said on Sunday that the former Lyon star had shown signs of improvement.

However, Madrid have since confirmed that their 19-man squad for the trip to Parc des Princes does not feature Benzema, who joins fellow forward Gareth Bale on the sidelines, along with James Rodriguez, Pepe and Dani Carvajal.

Lucas Vazquez, Jese Rodriguez and Borja Mayoral are the other recognised forwards who could join Cristiano Ronaldo in attack.

Madrid and PSG head into the game level on six points at the top of Group A.