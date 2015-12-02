Benzema wants to play at Euro 2016 with Valbuena

Karim Benzema has spoken of his hope that he can play for France at Euro 2016 alongside Mathieu Valbuena.

The Real Madrid striker is facing charges of conspiracy to blackmail over an alleged extortion attempt involving a sex-tape of the Lyon playmaker.

Valbuena broke his silence on the matter by stating he was "more than disappointed" with Benzema in an interview with Le Monde, but the forward hopes to see an amicable resolution to the case - and one that does not damage France's hopes of European Championship glory on home soil.

"Hopefully it will end well, we will all be okay... and we will all return to the France team to win those Euros," Benzema told TF1, with the full interview set to be broadcast later on Wednesday.

The French Football Federation has confirmed its own legal action over the case, with parties in French law able to make claims for compensation if they feel they have suffered damage or injury.

French Prime Minister Manuel Valls also appeared to suggest Benzema had "no place" in the France squad due to the allegations, but Benzema is determined to clear his name, adding: "I'm not playing for the cameras. I'm not playing a game."

France coach Didier Deschamps left both players out of his party for the friendly games with Germany and November last month, though Benzema would likely have been rested anyway as a result of a hamstring problem.