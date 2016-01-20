Benzema was stupid like a donkey - Le Graet

French Football Federation (FFF) president Noel Le Graet has admitted Karim Benzema has made mistakes, but feels the Real Madrid striker deserves a second chance.

Benzema has been charged with complicity in an attempt to blackmail and participating in a criminal conspiracy as part of an investigation into a sex-tape plot involving France team-mate Mathieu Valbuena.

The 28-year-old is currently suspended from national-team duty by the FFF pending the results of the investigation and could miss out on the European Championship in his home country later this year.

Le Graet has always defended Benzema, though, and remains adamant the striker does not deserve the harsh treatment he has been receiving, regardless of his flaws.

"Maybe I have protected Karim excessively in this matter, but I really like him and we all make mistakes," Le Graet told Paris Breizh Media.

"He got carried away by stupidity in this case. He has been stupid like a donkey. But I don't believe in lecturing people.

"There are good and bad people in all environments, among teachers, among businessmen, anywhere.

"Benzema comes from a difficult environment and he got carried away.

"Karim is a guy I really like. People talk to me about the way he expresses himself, but we take everyone as they are. Football is like that."