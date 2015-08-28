Berahino 'not just a lump of meat' - Pulis

West Brom head coach Tony Pulis has bemoaned the ongoing transfer saga involving striker Saido Berahino, stressing the player is "not just a lump of meat".

The 22-year-old is a known transfer target for Tottenham, although the arrival of Son Heung-min at White Hart Lane has thrown any potential deal into doubt.

But Pulis - who is hoping to secure the signings of Cardiff City goalkeeper David Marshall and Manchester United defender Jonny Evans before Tuesday's transfer deadline - is unhappy with the disruption that has been caused.

"The transfer window should close and then the season should start," he said. "Then we wouldn't have all this stuff going on.

"It's obviously been disruptive for all concerned."

Asked whether Berahino - who West Brom chairman Jeremy Peace has insisted will not be sold - would still be at the club next week, Pulis commented: "I don't know. We'll have to wait and see.

"I wasn't in the discussions that the chairman had with Saido yesterday. I've not seen Saido since.

"We're training this afternoon and I'll have a chat with the lad when he comes in.

"I'd never say never to anything until it's closed and factual.

"It's not just about football, it's about the person and it's about the lad. It's about what he's going through and what he's not going through.

"He's not just a lump of meat that people are throwing around. He's got emotions and we're trying to protect him."