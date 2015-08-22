Berahino told to forget transfer hype by Pulis

West Brom manager Tony Pulis has told Tottenham target Saido Berahino to stay focused amid ongoing speculation linking the player with a move to White Hart Lane.

Tottenham want to sign Berahino to provide support for Harry Kane but the Premier League side had an offer rebuffed by West Brom during the week.

Mauricio Pochettino's men are likely to lodge another bid but Pulis wants the 21-year-old striker to forget any transfer talk ahead of Chelsea's visit to The Hawthorns on Sunday.

"I just had a chat with him on the pitch when we were training on Monday or Tuesday and told him what I thought," Pulis said.

"I told him not to get wrapped up in all the hype, concentrate on his football and let the other people deal with the stuff that's going on because he can't affect it.

"He's a young lad and he might need some protection, we will see.

"He has handled it very well at the moment.

"The only advice I've given him is to concentrate on his football and try to improve himself as a footballer.

"God has given him a great gift and he can't waste it. Lots of people have done that in the past and I just hope he's not one of them."