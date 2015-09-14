Berahino welcomed back with 'banter' - Fletcher

West Brom captain Darren Fletcher insists Saido Berahino has been welcomed back, but the striker is at the centre of dressing room "banter".

Berahino, 22, threatened to never play for West Brom again after his proposed deadline-day move to Tottenham was blocked.

But the Englishman came on as a second-half substitute against Southampton on Saturday as Tony Pulis' men played out a 0-0 draw.

Fletcher said he had spoken to Berahino about his tweet in which he threatened to strike and said the striker was at the centre of dressing-room banter.

"I have had a word to him and we'll keep that private and the lads have given him a bit of stick," he said.

"Sometimes that's the best way because it takes away the tension.

"Somebody comes in and has a little bit of a go at him and a little bit of banter and I'm sure he feels like one of the lads again, which he very much is.

"I think a couple of the older lads have maybe tried to help him but there has not been anyone having a go.

"All you can do is do your best and speak to him.

"He might not take on board everything you say but if he only takes on board a little bit and it makes him stop and think for a little bit, then I've done my job."

Pulis has said he believes Tottenham's interest in Berahino is over after several bids from Spurs were rejected during the transfer window.

Fletcher urged the Burundi-born striker to avoid making the same mistakes again on social media.

"People are emotional and you do silly things when you're on Twitter. It's there and you can voice your opinions. The whole world can hear your emotions," he said.

"If he had sat quietly for 48 hours, he wouldn't have done it, but it's just emotions at the time and everyone can understand that.

"With me, I moan to my Mum and Dad and my wife, whereas he's moaning to however many thousand followers he's got."