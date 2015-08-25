Berardi to miss weeks with thigh injury

Sassuolo have been dealt a blow, with lead striker Domenico Berardi to miss multiple matches due to a right thigh injury.

Berardi came off injured during Sassuolo's 2-1 win over Napoli in their Serie A opener on Sunday.

Sassuolo confirmed the severity of Berardi's injury 24 hours later, with the 21-year-old striker suffering a "trauma to the quadriceps femurs in the right thigh."

Berardi could now miss up to several weeks.

The Italy U21 international, who joined Sassuolo on a permanent basis from Serie A champions Juventus during the off-season, scored 15 goals in 32 league appearances during his loan spell at Stadio Citta del Tricolore last term.