Berardi: Sassuolo to seal survival and push for Europe

Sassuolo forward Domenico Berardi is hopeful the team can push for European qualification after his penalty snatched a 1-0 stoppage-time win at Inter.

Eusebio Di Francesco's side have made a habit upsetting the Serie A title challengers this season, previously claiming wins over Napoli and Juventus alongside draws against Fiorentina and Roma.

Sunday's dramatic triumph at San Siro puts them sixth in the division, having avoided defeat against all of the top five during the first half of the campaign.

"We really wanted to do well in this game," Berardi told Sky Sport Italia. "We knew we were playing against a great team.

"We played as a team, with determination, and we managed to keep up with Inter for the entire match.

"We can take it one game at a time. Our objective is to achieve safety and after that we can think about Europe."

Speaking after the match, Inter coach Roberto Mancini claimed Berardi should have received a first-half red card for striking Danilo D'Ambrosio with a flailing hand, but the 21-year-old insisted there was no malice in the clash.

"I did not elbow D'Ambrosio, I lost my balance when kicking long and leant back, so my hand struck him," he added.