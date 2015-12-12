Bergkamp not interested in Swansea job

Dennis Bergkamp has ruled himself out of the running for the vacant manager's job at Swansea City.

The former Arsenal forward has been linked with the position following the sacking of Garry Monk.

Swansea parted company with Monk on Wednesday following a run of just one win in 11 Premier League matches, a streak that has left the Welsh club only one point above the relegation zone.

Bergkamp has served as an assistant with Ajax since 2011, but is not interested in taking the step up at this point in his coaching career.

He told Voetbal International: "I currently have no ambition to become a head coach. There's a job to do at Ajax and I see my role here in the next few years."

Former Everton, Manchester United and Real Sociedad boss David Moyes has already ruled himself out of contention, while United manager Louis van Gaal has said he does not expect assistant Ryan Giggs to replace Monk.