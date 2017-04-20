Berizzo: Connected Celta a match for anyone

Eduardo Berizzo is confident his "connected" Celta Vigo side will prove a formidable Europa League semi-final opponent for anyone.

Celta went into their second leg against Genk on Thursday with a 3-2 aggregate advantage and Pione Sisto's 63rd-minute strike boosted their chances of progression.

Leandro Trossard hit back for the Belgian team within four minutes, but they were unable to find the one additional strike that would have sent them into the final four on away goals.

Celta consequently joined Ajax, Manchester United and Lyon in Friday's semi-final draw, and Berizzo insists they will pose a threat for anyone.

"We are very happy for the players and the team. They deserve this achievement," Berizzo said on beIN Sports.

"They have played the game understanding that it was a final, with the gameplan of being the protagonist.

"Every game we become stronger or discover what we are capable of.

"We believe that we can beat anyone. We are all connected.

"We will be an uncomfortable and dangerous opponent for anyone."