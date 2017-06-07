Berizzo named as new Sevilla boss

Sevilla have announced the appointment of Eduardo Berizzo as their new head coach.

The 47-year-old has reached an agreement over a two-year contract and will finalise his move to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in the coming days.

Berizzo, who guided Celta Vigo to the Europa League semi-finals in 2016-17, replaces Jorge Sampaoli, who has taken over as head coach of Argentina.

"Sevilla and Eduardo Berizzo have reached an agreement in principle for the Argentine to be the new coach of the club for the next two seasons," a Sevilla statement released on Wednesday confirmed.

"Berizzo will come to Seville in the coming days in order to sign his contract and be officially presented as the new coach."

Celta announced on May 20 that Berizzo would be leaving the club following three successful seasons at Balaidos.

They finished eighth in LaLiga in his first season in charge and sixth in 2015-16, thereby earning a spot in the Europa League.

Celta reached the last four of the tournament this year, where they were narrowly beaten by eventual winners Manchester United, but their league form suffered and they could only manage a 13th-place finish.