Berlusconi confident in Chinese investors

Silvio Berlusconi is confident AC Milan will be in safe hands after doing plenty of research on their potential Chinese investors.

The former Italian prime minister is set to relinquish control at San Siro for the first time since 1986 after acknowledging he needs financial support to help restore the Serie A giants back among Europe's elite.

Investment from China has long been in the pipeline but appears closer to a resolution following the end of a disappointing 2015-16 campaign, and Berlusconi believes the new owners can be trusted.

"We have found out the names of those people who were responsible for dealing with us and we have collected good information on these people," he told Teleregione Molise.

"I hope we can get them to sign a commitment that would last for several years.

"I think it’s the right time to go out and hand over the reins to the right people."

And Berlusconi had some advice for the potential new incumbents on the make-up of future Milan squads.

He added: "I'd focus on a team of young Italian players, such as [Gianluigi] Donnarumma. We must ask the fans to be patient, especially those who can't remember what Milan have done in the last 30 years."

Milan missed out on European football for a third consecutive season after placing seventh in Serie A, while they were also beaten in the Coppa Italia final by Juventus.