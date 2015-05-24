Berlusconi targets Ancelotti, Inzaghi remains committed to Milan

Filippo Inzaghi reiterated that he expects and wants to stay as coach of Milan, although president Silvio Berlusconi opened the door for Carlo Ancelotti to return to the club on Sunday.

Inzaghi's future was again the topic of his post-match media conference, following Milan's 3-0 win over Torino, after Berlusconi told Napoli Tivu: "If Real [Madrid] frees him, Ancelotti returns to Milan."

Ancelotti won Serie A once, two UEFA Champions League titles and the Club World Cup when in charge of Milan from 2001 to 2009.

But Inzaghi remained unconvinced his stint as Milan coach, where he has won just 13 of 39 games, is about to end.

"No one has said anything to me," he said.

"I hope to stay."

After leading Milan to just their second win in eight games - although both victories came in the past three fixtures - Inzaghi bemoaned the absences of Riccardo Montolivo and Stephan El Shaarawy for much of the season.

El Shaawary made his return from a broken foot last week and started in Milan's 3-0 triumph over Torino on Sunday, scoring twice.

Montolivo missed the opening 12 games of the season with a broken leg, played in 10 Serie A matches and then suffered a hamstring injury.

Milan's captain then underwent surgery on his leg to remove the pins that were inserted when he initially broke it, which ended his season.

When asked what he has regretted during his stint as Milan coach, Inzaghi said: "I regret... not having El Shaarawy and Montolivo for much of the season."

Inzaghi was sent to the stands for protesting against Torino but hopes it will not be the last time he will sit on the bench for Milan.

"I was sorry, now I hope to be in Bergamo," the 41-year-old said, looking ahead to Milan's final match of the season away to Atalanta.