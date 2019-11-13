Bernardo Silva banned and fined over tweet to Man City team-mate Benjamin Mendy

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva must serve a one-match ban over a tweet he sent about team-mate Benjamin Mendy.

The Portuguese posted pictures of Mendy as a child alongside the mascot for Spanish confectionery firm Conguitos on September 22.

He immediately deleted it but was charged by the Football Association, which has now imposed a suspension, a £50,000 fine and ordered him to complete face-to-face education.

Bernardo Silva has been suspended, fined and must complete face-to-face education after admitting a breach of FA Rule E3. Full statement: https://t.co/rehHAKSfVepic.twitter.com/JFVPvbxAIL— FA Spokesperson (@FAspokesperson) November 13, 2019

A statement from the FA on Wednesday afternoon read: “Bernardo Silva has been suspended for one first-team competitive fixture, fined £50,000 and must complete face-to-face education after admitting a breach of FA Rule E3.

“The Manchester City midfielder’s social media activity on September 22, 2019 breached FA Rule E3(1), as it was insulting and/or improper and/or brought the game into disrepute, and constituted an ‘aggravated breach’, which is defined in FA Rule E3(2), as it included reference, whether expressed or implied, to race and/or colour and/or ethnic origin.”