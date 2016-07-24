Bertolacci desperate for fresh start after underwhelming first season at Milan

Andrea Bertolacci is desperate to make a fresh start at AC Milan after an underwhelming 2015-16 campaign.

The 25-year-old joined Milan from Roma in June 2015 for a transfer fee in the region of €20 million, but failed to live up to the high expectations at San Siro.

Bertolacci refuses to make excuses, though, and wants to set the record straight in 2016-17.

"I don't want to make excuses. I must learn from the past experiences, both positive and negative, and start again with the will to train hard," the midfielder told the official Milan website.

"In the past seasons I always scored four to six goals. Scoring only one, last season, was a real disappointment for the team and for myself.

"This year I want a fresh start and I am sure that with dedication and grit the goals will come. In the end, we will see the results on the pitch.

"I hope that coach [Vincenzo] Montella's style of play can help me a lot, it could be a very important opportunity. Everybody will try and follow the coach's ideas because he can really bring out our qualities.

"No more words, let's put our efforts on the pitch."