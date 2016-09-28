Besiktas 1 Dynamo Kiev 1: Tsygankov stuns wasteful Turks

Wasteful Besiktas failed to make the most of their superiority against Dynamo Kiev as Viktor Tsygankov secured a fortuitous 1-1 draw in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The teenager entered the pitch with 62 minutes on the clock and made the telling contribution a few moments later, helping Dynamo to capitalise on their hosts' inability to convert their numerous chances.

Prior to that Besiktas enjoyed complete control over their visitors throughout, particularly in the first half, and Ricardo Quaresma's fine free-kick just before the half-hour mark was the least they deserved.

Tsygankov made them pay for not adding to that, though, and Dynamo continued to rise in prominence as a result of that equaliser.

Besiktas struggled to contain their visitors towards the end, as their control of proceedings completely evaporated, but luckily for them Dynamo were unable to steal a late win in Group B.

The home side showed real attacking intent right from the start and were quick to get shots away, with Talisca and then Vincent Aboubakar forcing Artur Rudko into straightforward saves from distance in the opening 10 minutes.

Dynamo were struggling to keep Talisca on a leash and the Brazilian saw another effort deflected just wide of the right-hand post in the 13th minute after latching on to Andreas Beck's well-placed cut-back.

Besiktas eventually took a deserved lead in style after 28 minutes, as Quaresma caressed a 25-yard free-kick into the top-right corner after the rampaging Aboubakar was cynically fouled by Nikita Korzun.

The hosts' dominance was absolute and they almost got a second shortly after as the lively Aboubakar burst past Rudko, only for Yevhen Khacheridi to produce a crucial last-ditch tackle.

Dynamo perked up slightly after the break and some slack Besiktas defending allowed Denys Garmash two attempts in quick succession in the 57th minute, but Fabricio in the hosts' goal pushed away the initial effort and then tipped the midfielder's rebound around the post.

The visitors' improvement was made to tell 25 minutes from time, as Besiktas failed to deal with Sergiy Rybalka's free-kick delivery and 18-year-old substitute Tsygankov found the net from a tight angle.

Besiktas struggled to mount much of a response to the equaliser and Dynamo's improvement continued.

Tsygankov saw another decent attempt cause panic in the Besiktas ranks with 10 minutes go, but on this occasion his volley flew just past the left-hand post.

And Andriy Yarmolenko was then denied by Fabricio in the closing stages when one-on-one, as the goalkeeper ensured his side held on for a point.