Besiktas in negotiations over Gomez switch

Super Lig side Besiktas have confirmed they are in negotiations with Fiorentina over a move for striker Mario Gomez.

The former Germany international has been heavily linked with a move to the Turkish giants in recent weeks, having spent the last two seasons at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

Gomez has scored 14 goals in 47 appearances for the Serie A club - despite missed large chunks of his first season in Florence due to a knee problem.

The Turkish club confirmed in a statement on Wednesday that they had "started negotiations with Fiorentina regarding the player's transfer".

Ahead of Senol Gunes' first season in charge, Gomez would likely serve as a replacement for striker Demba Ba, who signed for Shanghai Shenhua last month.