Besiktas in negotiations over Gomez switch
Mario Gomez looks set to swap Fiorentina for Besiktas, with the clubs in negotiations over the striker.
Super Lig side Besiktas have confirmed they are in negotiations with Fiorentina over a move for striker Mario Gomez.
The former Germany international has been heavily linked with a move to the Turkish giants in recent weeks, having spent the last two seasons at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.
Gomez has scored 14 goals in 47 appearances for the Serie A club - despite missed large chunks of his first season in Florence due to a knee problem.
The Turkish club confirmed in a statement on Wednesday that they had "started negotiations with Fiorentina regarding the player's transfer".
Ahead of Senol Gunes' first season in charge, Gomez would likely serve as a replacement for striker Demba Ba, who signed for Shanghai Shenhua last month.
