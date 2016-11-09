Betis considering Poyet future after furious fans threaten boycott

Real Betis are considering Gus Poyet's position as head coach following a threat from fans to boycott home matches unless he is sacked.

Gol Sur 1907, a supporters' association comprising the main fan groups, issued a statement on Tuesday in which they demanded the former Uruguay international's dismissal.

"The penas [fan groups] that make up Gol Sur 1907 have held a meeting and decided that we will not go to the [Estadio Benito] Villamarin until the board sacks Poyet," a message posted by the group's Twitter account read.

Betis president Angel Haro has now moved to assure fans that the board are considering their options, prompting speculation that Poyet's days could be numbered.

"We're studying the matter, working on the situation. Betis fans can sit in peace," he said on Wednesday, as quoted by AS.

Betis have lost five of their last six matches in LaLiga, a run that has left them just two points above the relegation zone.

A number of supporters called for Poyet's head during the 6-1 thrashing by Real Madrid and the 1-0 home loss to Espanyol last month.