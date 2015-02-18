Betis deny knowledge of alleged match-fixing

Various Spanish media outlets have claimed that the club's clash with Osasuna on the final day of last season is being investigated, with two players at the centre of the reports.

Jordi Figueras and Antonio Amaya, the latter of whom now plays for Rayo Vallecano, were named by radio station Cadena Sur as the players to have apparently met with an Osasuna chief to discuss the fixing of the game for €250,000, with the Pamplona-based outfit emerging 2-1 victors.

Both teams ultimately suffered relegation to La Segunda despite the outcome of the fixture and, after Amaya protested his innocence on Tuesday, Betis have now officially responded to the allegations.

The club's statement read: "Real Betis Balompie have not the participated in, will ever participate in or have the slightest knowledge of any act in which the minimum harms the integrity of the competition.

"Real Betis has contacted the LFP [La Liga], first of all to convey the full collaboration of the club from this moment if required and, secondly, to take an interest in as soon as possible the information in relation to such acts.

"We expect to hold a meeting for this purpose with the LFP, after which, and in view of the information that is collected, Real Betis will act accordingly in accordance with the internal rules of the club.

"Real Betis will collaborate with the LFP and any authority having to intervene in the elucidation of the facts under investigation, making these available to the staff, media and documentary supports.

"Real Betis strongly condemns any act that violates the integrity and fair play in sport, supporting the observance of behaviour and conduct in accordance with sporting values at all times.

"[The club] can only conclude a call for prudence and to respect to the presumption of innocence.

"Good work of the sporting and judicial institutions will allow to shed light on the facts under investigation, which would benefit always of Spanish football."