Better for Bundesliga if Guardiola goes - Lehmann

Jens Lehmann believes Pep Guardiola departing Bayern Munich could be of benefit to the Bundesliga.

The Spaniard's deal runs out at the end of the season and he has been linked with a move to Manchester City, although talks are planned with the board following their final game before the mid-season break against Hannover on December 19.

Lehmann – a Bundesliga winner with Borussia Dortmund in 2001-02 – suggested that while it would be difficult for Bayern to replace a coach of Guardiola's ability, it could serve to make the top flight more open.

"I do not know [if he will stay]. For Bayern it would not be good, because an adequate successor is unlikely to be found," he told Bild.

"For the rest of the league it would be better if he goes. Maybe it will be exciting again."

Guardiola has built on the successful foundations laid by Jupp Heynckes, according to Lehmann, who says going a season without defeat should be their next aim.

"The treble under Jupp Heynckes was amazing. Pep Guardiola has lifted Bayern to yet another level," he continued.

"They should set themselves the objective to go the Bundesliga season unbeaten. That would be writing history."

Bayern are 14 league games without loss this season.