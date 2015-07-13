Biabiany has no fear about making return

Jonathan Biabiany says he has no fear about making his return to the field after re-signing with Inter - the club with whom he started his professional career.

The French winger agreed a four-year deal at Inter on Friday, despite making just one appearance last season while at Parma due to a heart problem.

Biabiany agreed a mutual termination of his contract with Parma in April but will now attempt to revive his career, having come incredibly close to joining Inter's fierce rivals Milan ahead of the 2014-15 campaign.

"I'm not sure," Biabiany said when asked when he would be fit to play. "You can't put a date on it. It depends on how my body responds.

"I've come back to prove myself all over again after a year on the sidelines. I want to show what I can do. I'm going to give it my best shot here, vying with great players. I'm ready for a new experience.

"I'm not afraid - I wouldn't have been able to come back if I were. I'm here because I don't have any fear.

"I have an excellent relationship with this club. It's where I grew up. Inter were always my first choice.

"The team has been strengthened with some great signings. I think we'll have a successful season.

"I hope to get back to 100% fitness as soon as possible, do my best here and climb high in the league."