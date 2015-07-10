Biabiany signs four-year deal with Inter

Winger Jonathan Biabiany has returned to Inter, the Serie A club confirming the 27-year-old has signed a four-year deal at San Siro.

Biabiany spent four seasons at Parma, playing 179 league fixtures for 26 goals - but the club's recent turmoil that saw them file for bankruptcy and get demoted to Serie D stamped his exit papers.

The former France Under-21 international was previously at Inter from 2004 to 2011 as both a youth and senior player, but made just 14 league appearances while being farmed out on loan to Chievo, Modena and Parma.

A season at Sampdoria was followed by a permanent move to Parma, where he made an impression on the Italian top flight.

Biabiany's defection from Parma emulates that of Jose Mauri, the teenage midfielder switching earlier in the week to Inter's city rivals Milan - also on a four-year deal.