Bidding process for 2026 World Cup suspended

FIFA has suspended the bidding process for the 2026 World Cup amid corruption allegations surrounding the award of the 2018 and 2022 tournaments to Russia and Qatar.

The selection of the host for the competition was scheduled to be made at the FIFA Congress in Kuala Lumpur in May 2017.

But general secretary Jerome Valcke - speaking at a press conference in Russia - confirmed that the bidding process had been halted in light of the accusations against the 2018 and 2022 bids.

Both Russia and Qatar's bids are currently under investigation from Swiss authorities for alleged financial irregularities as world football's governing body continues to be marred by controversy.

Nine past and present FIFA officials were indicted on charges of racketeering conspiracy and corruption late last month, with president Sepp Blatter resigning six days later.