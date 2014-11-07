Bielsa expecting Zlatan to be involved for PSG

Leaders Marseille go to the French capital for a much-anticipated top-of-the-table clash that is likely to double as Ibrahimovic's return.

The prolific forward has not played for the Ligue 1 champions since September due to a heel injury.

But after returning to training this week, Ibrahimovic appears set to play a role - even if it is off the bench.

And Bielsa, who said his side will adopt an attacking approach against a star-studded PSG outfit, has prepared for the Sweden captain to play.

"Ibrahimovic, from what I've seen, is [in] playing condition," Bielsa told reporters on Friday.

"We will try to make the qualities [of] Ibrahimovic not influence the game.

"We will take risks in order to develop our game and snatch victory. We will take the necessary risks to go win in Paris."

Bielsa's men have made a stunning start to the campaign, with the 10 goals of Andre-Pierre Gignac firing them to the summit.

Victory against PSG could extend their lead at the top of the table to seven points - a result that would put PSG boss Laurent Blanc under pressure.

But while the stakes and publicity are high ahead of Sunday's clash, Bielsa - who acknowledges PSG's many options - said it is just another game.

"The reputation of this 'Clasico' is global," he added.

"There is a huge hype surrounding this game.

"PSG is a great team with high profile players. The prestige of [that] team increases the interest in this game.

"The preparation is the same…the points is the same…but the impact is not like [another game]."