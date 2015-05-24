Bielsa hints at Marseille departure, congratulates Ligue 1

Marseille coach Marcelo Bielsa has hinted their 3-0 win over Bastia was his last match in charge of the Ligue 1 club, as they missed out on a UEFA Champions League spot next season.

Bielsa's side needed Monaco to slip up at Lorient - but Leonardo Jardim oversaw a 1-0 victory that took them to the European top tier in 2015-16, leaving Marseille to compete in the UEFA Europa League.

The Argentinian tactician congratulated the French football authorities for their top-flight league, which was won by Paris Saint-Germain.

"For me it will be an extraordinary recollection of having felt the emotion I felt tonight," Bielsa said, as reported by L'Equipe.

"Another thing to highlight is to have led to great players, some of which were the best he had been given me to know during my career.

"The team... perhaps could have been even hope to do better than third.

"Having taken advantage of this championship where everything was orderly and transparent, playing in front of full stadiums, is a great satisfaction for me.

"It is very difficult to have what I have described in other locations. I wish to congratulate the French league for the championship it has."

Bielsa rued a poor second half to the season, which saw them lose seven league matches in 2015 as they fell out of title contention - and ultimately cost themselves a Champions League place.

"If you observe the points that we did not have or failed to make, you'll see that on many occasions, the three points was deserved and accessible," Bielsa said.

"There have not been many games where our defeats have been deserved and the way we play bad.

"Today's game is a reflection of the heart of the club, its history, its potential, recognition and loyalty that he gives everything.

"[Rod] Fanni, [Andre-Pierre] Gignac, [Andre] Ayew, all were emotionally charged, with many sensations."

Winger Ayew, 25, has been linked with a move away to Premier League clubs Tottenham and West Ham, striker Gignac has been forced to deny ties with Dynamo Moscow and Liverpool are reportedly interested in the services of 33-year-old defender Fanni.