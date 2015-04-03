Bielsa makes two changes for Classique

Marseille host PSG at the Stade Velodrome in Le Classique knowing that they could leapfrog the defending champions with a victory.

Bielsea's men trail the league leaders by two points and second-placed Lyon - who visit Guingamp on Saturday - by one.

And Bielsa has elected to stick with most of the XI that beat Lens 4-0 a fortnight ago, with Baptiste Aloe and Giannelli Imbula the only players omitted from the team.

The suspended Imbula is replaced by Mario Lemina and Jeremy Morel comes in for Aloe.

Up front Andre-Pierre Gignac heads the attack again, despite Michy Batshuayi scoring six goals in his last five Marseille games and netting for Belgium in a Euro 2016 qualifier with Cyprus last Saturday.

Marseille starting XI:

Steve Mandanda (captain); Brice Dja Djedje, Rod Fanni, Jeremy Morel, Benjamin Mendy; Alaixys Romao, Mario Lemina; Florian Thauvin, Dimitri Payet, Andre Ayew; Andre-Pierre Gignac.