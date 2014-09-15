Bielsa remaining tight-lipped over Labrune talks

After taking over as head coach in the close-season, Bielsa's reign got off to a rocky start when he accused Labrune of breaking promises related to the club's transfer activity.

The Argentinian declared on Friday that the pair were set for discussions, before overseeing a 3-1 win at Evian on Sunday which put Marseille second in the early Ligue 1 table - a point behind leaders Lille.

When quizzed over his meeting with Labrune, Bielsa remained tight-lipped on the details.

"We met Friday night with Vincent Labrune," he said.

"I have nothing to say about that. From my perspective, this issue is closed.

"I did not see any effect of this on the group. I also have no information about a possible sanction against me.

"The meeting between the president and me was something private and will remain private."