The big Friday Premier League quiz

Want to impress your mates with must-have trivia ahead of this weekend's Premier League action?

Well, fear not, we have it covered.

See how many of these they can guess correctly, safe in the knowledge you have all the answers (at the bottom of the page)!

1. Liverpool have won five consecutive Premier League games heading into their Wembley date with Tottenham. Who was their manager the last time they claimed six straight victories?

2. Leicester City travel to Bournemouth, having last beaten the Cherries when the teams met in a Championship fixture in February 2014. But which former England international scored the only goal?

3. Chelsea's Maurizio Sarri is aiming to become the fourth boss in Premier League history to win his first five games in the competition when the Blues host Cardiff City. Who are the other three?

4. Which Watford player has been directly involved in more Premier League goals than any other this season?

5. Fulham are aiming to become the first newly promoted side to win at Manchester City since February 2007. Which team left east Manchester with three points on that occasion?

Answers:

1. Brendan Rodgers

2. Kevin Phillips

3. Carlo Ancelotti (six), Pep Guardiola (six), Craig Shakespeare (five)

4. Jose Holebas (one goal, four assists)

5. Reading