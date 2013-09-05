Bigirimana dismisses idea of loan move

The 19-year-old joined Alan Pardew's side from Coventry City at the beginning of last season, but struggled and made just three Premier League starts.

After playing the full 90 minutes in last Wednesday's 2-0 League Cup victory over Morecambe, the young midfielder has insisted he has no intention of leaving and wants to stay and compete for a regular place in the Newcastle team.

"People can say it's best for me to go on loan, but I’m not going anywhere," he told The Shields Gazette.

"I'm going to stay here. I’m going to be patient, and I’m going to work my socks off.

"I showed last year that I didn't look out of place in the big games. That's not being big-headed. That’s how I feel I did.

"So I'm not going on loan. My target this season is to fight. You never know how the season can change.

"Patience is the key. In football, you've got to be patient. You've got to stay fit and keep working in training."