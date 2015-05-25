Bilbao duo pen new deals

Athletic Bilbao have secured the futures of defender Xabier Etxeita and goalkeeper Iago Herrerin, after the pair penned new deals with the Liga club.

Etxeita left Bilbao for Elche in July 2010, but returned to San Mames ahead of the 2013-14 campaign.

The 27-year-old has now agreed a new contract with the Copa del Rey finalists that runs until June 2018.

Similarly, Herrerin rejoined Bilbao in 2012 after a two-year stay with Atletico Madrid, where he failed to break into the first team.

He has largely played second fiddle to number one Gorka Iraizoz, but has done enough to earn a deal until June 2017.

Etxeita has a buyout clause of €40million, while Herrerin's is €35m.