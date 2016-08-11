Bilic counts West Ham out of Lacazette race

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic has ruled out a move for Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette.

Lacazette's future has been the subject of speculation during the close-season transfer window and Arsenal have been heavily linked to the France international.

Speaking at his pre-match news conference ahead of Monday's Premier League opener at Chelsea, Bilic insisted his club will not become embroiled in a bidding war.

The Hammers boss is also hopeful a work permit can be obtained to complete Jonathan Calleri's switch from Deportivo Maldonado when the Argentinian striker's participation in the Rio Olympics ends.

"One hundred percent we will not go for Lacazette," Bilic said.

"We will sign Calleri and he will be with us pretty soon, depending on the work permit.

"He is a top striker and we have a good balance in the squad."

Bilic has already bolstered his attacking options with the signing of Andre Ayew from Swansea City and he expects the former Marseille star to have an instant impact at London Stadium.

"Andre Ayew brings more quality. We had a good season last year but we wanted to improve the team. We lost some players as well.

"I am sure that Ayew will bring more quality. He has good experience from playing at Olympique Marseille and did a good job last season.

"He can be a game changer and we are happy to have signed him. He wanted to come here and you want players who want to join you.

"He was very excited about coming to West Ham. He was our target for a long time and I spoke to Dimitri Payet a few times about him."