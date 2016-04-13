Bilic expects West Ham reaction after cup exit

West Ham will not allow their FA Cup exit to derail their push for a top-four finish in the Premier League this season, says Slaven Bilic.

Upton Park's final cup tie ended in disappointment on Wednesday as Manchester United secured a 2-1 victory in the quarter-final replay, ending West Ham's hopes of reaching Wembley.

Goals from Marcus Rashford and Marouane Fellaini sealed the win for Louis van Gaal's side, while a late strike from James Tomkins proved to be a mere consolation.

With six games to go in the league, the defeat could threaten their chances of earning a Champions League place, but Bilic is confident in his squad to bounce back.

"It is not what we wanted of course, but we gave our best," he told BBC Sport.

"They were better tonight in the majority of the game. We had energy and commitment but they were killing us with ball possession.

"This is a big disappointment. It takes out a bit of energy and motivation but we still have a big thing to play for. We are going to bounce back.

"We are fighting to finish as high as possible in the league, we have six big games coming."

West Ham sit sixth in the league, five points adrift of fourth-placed Manchester City ahead of a trip to Leicester City on Sunday.