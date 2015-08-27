Bilic has no issue with Valencia

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has insisted that there is no problem between himself and Enner Valencia after the striker apologised for recent comments about the club's medical department.

Valencia was quoted by Ecuadorian radio-station La Deportiva as claiming he had been denied permission to seek an external opinion on a recent injury.

He has since retracted those comments after a meeting with club staff, and Bilic was keen to draw a line under the issue.

Bilic said on Thursday: "Enner has apologised for his comments and he's back in a normal routine.

"The medical department is trying very hard to get him back as soon as possible. He's apologised and for me that's sorted."

Bilic, who also thanked Kevin Nolan for his service to the club after the 33-year-old left by mutual consent, added that he was still looking to improve his squad before Tuesday's transfer deadline, but refused to be drawn on disclosing any targets.

"I am spending a lot of time thinking about the players who might become my players and I have to do it," he added.

"But I can't discuss it in public, not until they become West Ham players."