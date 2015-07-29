Bilic keen to make further additions

Slaven Bilic has not ruled out further additions at West Ham despite seven new players already arriving ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

Upton Park has been a hive of activity during the close-season with the likes of Dimitri Payet, Angelo Ogbonna and Pedro Obiang joining new boss Bilic's ranks.

"We are not trying to get many [players]," Bilic said. "But if we can find a player or a couple who will make us better then we definitely want to do it.

"We have to like the player. The player has to be available, but if they are available for a reasonable amount of money and are good investment then why not.

"I am happy with my squad, but the transfer window is very open and it is possible players will come and go."

Bilic also confirmed that discussions are ongoing to bring Barcelona's Alex Song back to the club after a successful loan spell last season.