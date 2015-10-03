Bilic 'not okay' with West Ham mistakes

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic was quick to condemn the mistakes his side made in Saturday's 2-2 Premier League draw at Sunderland, but praised the determination they showed in recovering from a two-goal deficit.

Goals from Steven Fletcher and Jeremain Lens looked set to make West Ham the first to-flight side to lose against Sunderland this season, but Carl Jenkinson and Dimitri Payet scored to level the match and extend West Ham's unbeaten run to five games.

The last half an hour saw Sunderland reduced to 10 men after Lens was sent off, but Bilic was nevertheless content with a point.

He said: "It was a good game, a lot of quality from both sides. Sunderland started very, very well.

"We showed great determination and desire to get back into the match; to raise ourselves like that is a very important characteristic.

"I am in no way okay with some of the mistakes we are making and I'm not just talking about some of the goals we conceded. It is something we are working on and something I am confident we will improve on very quickly."

After the two-week international break, West Ham face a difficult trip across London to take on high-flying Crystal Palace, and Bilic was glad to see his side avoid defeat before the gap in match action.

He said: "I wouldn't have taken a point yesterday, but when we were 2-0 down, that's different. Now, we are on a good unbeaten run."