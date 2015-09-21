Bilic rates City win ahead of Arsenal, Liverpool

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic argued Manchester City's quality makes them the biggest scalp his team has claimed away from home this season.

Bilic started his Premier League coaching career with a shock 2-0 win away to Arsenal on the opening day of this season, while West Ham claimed their first victory at Anfield since 1963 at the end of August.

But Saturday's 2-1 win at the Etihad Stadium trumps the previous two results, according to Bilic, who described the feeling post-victory as like walking into a pub "full of girls".

When asked why West Ham made it three straight away wins but have lost two games at Upton Park this term, Bilic said: "Sometimes playing away makes you more organised, not losing your shape, no matter who you play away.

"Of course, if you are playing a team like City, it's up to them, because there is so much class on the pitch.

"It's different, with the greatest respect to Arsenal and Liverpool. They don't miss a ball, and their passes are not square passes, their passes are here and here behind so the quality is unbelievable."

West Ham's win at the Premier League leaders took them to third in the standings on 12 points by the end of the weekend, just three adrift of City.