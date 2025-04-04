When can Liverpool win the Premier League title?

By published

Arne Slot's Liverpool are closing in on a 20th top flight title win

Liverpool manager Arne Slot
Liverpool manager Arne Slot (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another Premier League season is entering its final act, and it's about now fans of every team get their calculators and notebooks out to decipher how their team can finish as high in the table as possible.

No teams fans will be doing that more than Liverpool this season.

Arne Slot's side have a 12 point lead at the top of the Premier League and look almost certain to win their 20th top flight title, but when can they achieve this feat?

When can Liverpool officially be crowned champions?

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team's second goal from the penalty-spot during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Anfield on February 16, 2025 in Liverpool, England.

Mohamed Salah will be a two time Premier League champion with Liverpool if they get over the line (Image credit: Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

As things stand, Liverpool need 13 points, or four wins and a draw, to bring the Premier League title to Merseyside for the 20th time. This means, should Liverpool and Arsenal, who are currently second, win all of their next four games, Liverpool would be crowned champions with just a draw away at Chelsea on Sunday, May 4.

As is tradition when a team clinches the title with games remaining in the season, opponents will give them a guard of honour before each match starts, which would mean Arsenal would be the first team to give them a guard of honour at Anfield on May 10.

Can Liverpool win the Premier League sooner?

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp celebrates during the Premier League trophy presentation at Anfield in July 2022.

Jurgen Klopp brought the Premier League title to Anfield in the interrupted 2019/20 season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course the above scenario relies on both teams winning each game in the run in.

Should Arsenal draw any of their next three games, Liverpool would require 10 points, meaning they could clinch the title at home against Tottenham on April 27.

Any more dropped points would mean Liverpool can clinch the title earlier and earlier, with the earliest being April 20, should Arsenal lose both of their next two games and they then beat Leicester.

This would mean they are crowned champions with five games to spare, short of the seven games they achieved in the 2019/20 season, the last time they won the league.

Liverpool hold the record for the earliest-ever Premier League title win… and the latest

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JULY 22: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Georginio Wijnaldum, Naby Keita, Roberto Firmino, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabinho, Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, James Milner, Joe Gomez, Curtis Jones, Adrian, Divock Origi, Adam Lallana, Harvey Elliott, Joel Matip, Xherdan Shaqiri, Jordan Henderson captain of Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool celebrating in the dressing room with the premier league trophy after winning the Premier league at the end of the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield on July 22, 2020 in Liverpool, England. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in all fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool won the league with seven games to go in 2017/18 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool's 2020 title win was the earliest that a team had ever won the title, clinching it after Manchester City were beaten by Chelsea.

With seven games left of that season, it was the earliest that a team had ever lifted the Premier League: even Manchester City's Centurions only did it with five games remaining, in 2017/18.

But by a quirk of fate, Liverpool's win was also the latest the title had ever been won. Chelsea's 2-1 win over City came in an empty Stamford Bridge on June 25, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic – making it the latest date in the calendar that the league had ever been clinched… ever.

That means that the Reds have won one Premier League title to date – and hold both records for it.

Ewan Gennery
Ewan Gennery
Freelance writer

Ewan is a freelance writer and social media manager who has worked for The Athletic, GOAL, 90min and OneFootball. From Gelsenkirchen to Riyadh, he has covered some of the biggest games in football in his three years in the industry.

