When can Liverpool win the Premier League title?

Another Premier League season is entering its final act, and it's about now fans of every team get their calculators and notebooks out to decipher how their team can finish as high in the table as possible.

No teams fans will be doing that more than Liverpool this season.

Arne Slot's side have a 12 point lead at the top of the Premier League and look almost certain to win their 20th top flight title, but when can they achieve this feat?

When can Liverpool officially be crowned champions?

Mohamed Salah will be a two time Premier League champion with Liverpool if they get over the line (Image credit: Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

As things stand, Liverpool need 13 points, or four wins and a draw, to bring the Premier League title to Merseyside for the 20th time. This means, should Liverpool and Arsenal, who are currently second, win all of their next four games, Liverpool would be crowned champions with just a draw away at Chelsea on Sunday, May 4.

As is tradition when a team clinches the title with games remaining in the season, opponents will give them a guard of honour before each match starts, which would mean Arsenal would be the first team to give them a guard of honour at Anfield on May 10.

Can Liverpool win the Premier League sooner?

Jurgen Klopp brought the Premier League title to Anfield in the interrupted 2019/20 season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course the above scenario relies on both teams winning each game in the run in.

Should Arsenal draw any of their next three games, Liverpool would require 10 points, meaning they could clinch the title at home against Tottenham on April 27.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Any more dropped points would mean Liverpool can clinch the title earlier and earlier, with the earliest being April 20, should Arsenal lose both of their next two games and they then beat Leicester.

This would mean they are crowned champions with five games to spare, short of the seven games they achieved in the 2019/20 season, the last time they won the league.

Liverpool hold the record for the earliest-ever Premier League title win… and the latest

Liverpool won the league with seven games to go in 2017/18 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool's 2020 title win was the earliest that a team had ever won the title, clinching it after Manchester City were beaten by Chelsea.

With seven games left of that season, it was the earliest that a team had ever lifted the Premier League: even Manchester City's Centurions only did it with five games remaining, in 2017/18.

But by a quirk of fate, Liverpool's win was also the latest the title had ever been won. Chelsea's 2-1 win over City came in an empty Stamford Bridge on June 25, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic – making it the latest date in the calendar that the league had ever been clinched… ever.

That means that the Reds have won one Premier League title to date – and hold both records for it.