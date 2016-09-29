Bilic sorry for Allardyce in 'very sad' week for English football

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic has expressed sympathy for departed England boss Sam Allardyce, though he admitted the revelations of a transfer scandal made it a "very sad" week for English football.

Former Hammers manager Allardyce left his position with the national team on Tuesday, just 67 days into the job, having been caught out by a Daily Telegraph investigation.

The newspaper alleged Allardyce told two undercover reporters posing as investors based in the Far East how they might "get around" Football Association rules regarding the transfer of players under third-party ownership, and it cost him his post.

Having witnessed Allardyce's delight at taking the job, Bilic, speaking ahead of West Ham's game against Middlesbrough, described his sadness at the developments.

"I am sorry for Sam," he told a news conference.

"We all love our jobs and I am so happy with my job. I don't remember seeing someone who was so happy to get it.

"He has not lost his position from results on the pitch and I feel very sorry for him.

"It has happened in Italy and France and it is not good for any country. For England, it is the most popular league.

"I followed what has happened with England this week. It is very sad for English football."