Bilic: Valencia's Everton loan suits all parties

Slaven Bilic believes West Ham could benefit from sending Enner Valencia out on loan to Everton after an injury-hit 2015-16 season.

The Ecuador forward joined the Hammers after impressing at the 2014 World Cup, and scored five goals in each of his two full seasons with the club.

However, with Valencia starting just 10 league games last term due to a number of fitness concerns, he has now made a temporary switch to Everton in order to find his best form.

And Bilic is satisfied that West Ham have managed to find an outcome that suits both the club and one of its key men.

"I like Enner as a player and when I was coming to the club I marked him as one of our key players," he told the club's official website.

"I rate him highly - and he knows that. His last season was not ruined totally but damaged by a couple of big injuries.

"We've got some new players there, he wanted to go and I think it's a very good one for both [the club and the player].

"Sometimes the best outcome is to cut it and start a new beginning. Although it's a loan - that could help him and that could help us long-term as well."